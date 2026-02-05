Etheria: Restart focuses on drawing in new and returning players with Animus Reconfiguration event

Time to return to... restart

Etheria: Restart is trying to tempt back returning players with their new update

You can nab 60 days' worth of rewards, while existing players get to reconfigure their animus

There's also a suite of new Animus being added throughout the month and into March

If there's anything that's more common than holiday events in mobile, then it's events to lure back veteran players. For whatever reason, people can bounce off something, but Etheria: Restart has a cunning plan to draw lapsed players back in.

Yes, as part of their latest update with SS3 Auric Warcry, developer XD Games has introduced some enticing goodies through to April 5th. The new Dormant Coffer system allows you to net up to 60 days' worth of resources, which you can claim once you sign in.

Longtime players won't be out of pocket either. The Animus Reconfiguration event, in particular, lets you reset your lineup up to three times, refunding lattices and Etheria coins, allowing you to rebuild your team from the ground up. So it's the perfect time to dig into our Etheria: Restart tier list to remind yourself of who to try and upgrade!

Be kind, rewind

Of course, it's not just events and rewards that you have to look forward to in SS3. There are also two new Animus joining the roster with Kethos and Bornova. Being a former artist and ex-defence specialist, respectively, these two may be like oil and water, but they'll make strong additions to your lineup.

And you'll want to stay tuned because they're not the only ones joining. February 26th will see the debut of Xuanli and Gianc, a further two Animus, to Etheria: Restart. While on March 19th, there are another two Animus in the form of Asal and Airon!

But, even if you're logging in to check out Etheria: Restart, you may fancy something else this weekend.