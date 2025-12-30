Lost Oasis: Monster War launches on Android with monster taming, strategy combat, and town rebuilding

Foes become friends

If you’re in that strange post-Christmas stretch where the year’s basically over but everyone’s pretending it isn’t, Lost Oasis: Monster War has turned up with a decent excuse to fill the gap. Out now on Android, it drops you into a bright, sand-choked desert where civilisation has clearly seen better days.

The oasis is gone, everything’s buried and rebuilding it falls squarely on you. Luckily, you’re not doing it alone. Lost Oasis leans hard into monster taming, except these aren’t cute pets you stumbled across. Many of your companions start out as bosses you’ve beaten into submission, then convinced to join the cause.

Battles favour planning over fast fingers. You’re putting together monster teams, thinking about synergies, and letting automated combat and tower defence systems do their thing. Progress comes from smart upgrades, fusing duplicates, and slowly shaping a squad that can handle tougher encounters without you needing to babysit every fight.

When the fighting winds down, the game shifts gears into rebuilding mode. Bit by bit, your dusty settlement starts to look like a town again. New buildings unlock systems, events, and bonuses, and there’s that familiar idle-game pleasure of logging back in to see numbers go up and the map look slightly less bleak than before.

There’s more going on under the hood too. Guilds, territory control, and larger-scale city battles add a little more strategy for anyone who wants to push beyond solo play. You can keep things relaxed or lean into the broader conflicts, depending on how much brainpower you’re willing to spend that day.

Lost Oasis: Monster War isn’t trying to upend the strategy genre. It’s colourful, readable, and happy to let you engage at your own pace. If you want something tactical that doesn’t immediately start making demands of your free time, this desert rebuild might be worth a look.

