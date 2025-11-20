Wuthering Waves takes you to a mysterious city trapped in time with the release of version 2.8

This ain't Metropolis

Wuthering Waves' version 2.8 update is here, introducing a new area and characters

Chisa and Buling join as new resonators

Meanwhile, you'll be tasked with uncovering the secret locking Honami City in a time loop

When you live in a big city, it can seem as if things are constantly shifting and moving. But that's certainly not the case in version 2.8 of Wuthering Waves, as you find yourself exploring a brand-new location, and a city metaphorically 'locked in amber'.

The arrival of version 2.8 sees you taken to the new landscape of Honami City. Now trapped in a mysterious time-loop, and with nature slowly reclaiming it, you'll need to figure out exactly what's going on and unlock the secrets hidden in the Tower overlooking Honami.

To help you out, you'll have two new playable Resonators joining the lineup. The first is Chisa, who wields her own signature weapon in the form of Kumokiri. She's joined by Buling, a Spritichaser Taoist whose divination skills should prove very useful as the two work to uncover the anomalous secret at the heart of the city.

In the City

You'll be able to explore Honami City thoroughly, not just via the new story content but also by getting on the ground yourself in the newly added Chronorift Metropolis location. You'll want to keep your eyes out for features Resonator Convenes too, to nab some big names (be sure to check our Wuthering Waves tier list to find which you should keep an eye out for) alongside a host of other content additions.

But for longtime players, it'll be the introduction of some big overhauls to both combat and the overall systems of Wuthering Waves that'll be the most exciting. Expect a cleaned-up UI, more options for improving performance and a suite of other quality-of-life improvements for everything from exploration to combat.

