Wuthering Waves is adding a new 5-Star Resonator in Chisa - Here’s everything you need to know about her

Preferred Partner Feature

Prepare for Chisa

Wuthering Waves will launch its 2.8 update on November 20th

The new 5-Star Resonator, Chisa, will be available for a limited time

Use her dual role abilities to gain a strategic edge over your opponents

Wuthering Waves, the colossal open-world action RPG, is welcoming a new character to its post-apocalyptic world: the school-girl clad, 5-Star Resonator, Chisa.

This new Havoc Broadblade Resonator will headline Phase 1 of Wuthering Waves’ 2.8 update, which will launch on November 20th. She features a distinctive Japanese kogal design and boasts an exciting skillset that makes her a must-have support character for future team compositions.

The official lore establishes Chisa as a dedicated student at Startorch Academy (hence the schoolgirl attire), with an analytical mindset who approaches every challenge logically. She also wields a massive, scissor-like blade for challenges that require a slightly less logical approach!

Although her cerebral personality might have you assume that Chisa’s something of a lone-wolf, she's actually an excellent support choice. She’s especially effective for Negative Status teams where her Outro Skill multiplies the maximum stacks of Negative Status and Electro Rage effects, enhancing debuff effectiveness across the team.

In addition to her support role, Chisa also provides substantial healing with her Resonance Liberation skill which restores HP to nearby Resonators. This dual role makes Chisa one of the most versatile Resonators available, and early play-tests have highlighted the potential for powerful synergies with characters who apply status effects, as her kit removes previous limitations on stack potential.

You’ll want to prepare for Chisa’s arrival by collecting materials from several existing challenges: Essential ascension items can be obtained by defeating the Lady of the Sea in Capitoline Hill, while the Weekly challenge “The Wheel of Broken Fate” in Avinoleum, Rinascita, provides the When Irises Bloom material needed for Forte upgrades.

Players are also advised to accumulate Polygon Cores, Waveworn Residues, and Shell Credits to boost early progression. Also make sure to use Stuffed Tofu whenever possible to increase material drop rates by 50% for 30 minutes during farming sessions.

A new item, Summer Flower, will also serve as one of Chisa’s ascension materials and will become available only after the update’s release.

Aside from having a beautiful and striking design, Chisa’s balanced kit resolves the need to compromise between healing and offensive strategies, thus making her a suitable, long-term character choice for future team compositions.

And, from a more meta-perspective, her introduction marks a positive sign for Wuthering Waves as a whole with Kuro Games proving its commitment to furthering the game’s strategic depth.

If you’re yet to try Wuthering Waves for yourself then you can start prepping for Chisa’s arrival right now, by downloading it for iOS, Android, or PC via the official Wuthering Waves website.