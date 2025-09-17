Wuthering Waves version 2.6 Phase II is now available with the new convene for Iuno

Lunar eclipse

Wuthering Waves version 2.6 phase II is now live on all platforms

A new resonator convene featuring Iuno is now live

Meanwhile, plenty of in-game events and rewards come alongside new story content

As we cross the hump of the week, many of you are probably on the lookout for ways to kick back and relax. And if you're a Wuthering Waves fan, then you're in luck, because today sees the introduction of phase II of version 2.6, and the long-awaited arrival of new five-star resonator Iuno!

Having gone live over three weeks ago now, version 2.6 has already introduced brand-new story content and characters in the form of Augusta and Iuno. Now, a brand-new resonator convene offers you a chance to gain the latter as Across Time’s Waxes and Wanes offers enhanced drop rates through October 10th.

Of course, there's nothing lacking in terms of story development as By Moon’s Fated Light continues the story in this update. This time, you'll be attending a victory ceremony once the crisis is seemingly resolved. But I'd wager it's not all going to be canapes and champagne, especially when a special reunion is on the cards.

Fly me to the moon

There's a whole load of featured resonator and weapon convenes taking place over the coming days for those of you who missed out on the first load of rewards from this version. Simply logging in will nab you Gifts of the Moon Roamer until October 10th, with Radiant Tide x10 and Forging Tide x10 available for all those above Union level eight simply for logging in.

You can also put your eyes to the test with the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) leisure event available until October 6th for those of Union level 14. You'll need to keep an eye out for anomalies in scenes and then use Utility: Zoom Camera to capture them and work with Bertolt to modify them.

If you're planning on jumping into these convenes, don't end up getting lost. Instead, check out our regularly updated Wuthering Waves tier list to find out which characters are worth trying to recruit!