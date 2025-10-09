Wuthering Waves version 2.7 Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides is now available

Dark tidings

Wuthering Waves has unleashed version 2.7 Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides today

It sees the addition of two new five-star Resonators Galbrena and Qiuyuan

There's also new locations, weapons and quests to undertake

As we head towards the weekend, it's only fitting that we get a few major releases with big announcements. And in the case of Wuthering Waves, we already knew what was coming. That's right, it's the release for the latest version of Wuthering Waves as Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides is now available!

This update sees you take on new quests and segues, including the titular Chapter II Act XI: Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides. You'll have the help of two new resonators in your adventures, starting off with the five-star Resonator Galbrena. The Discord Slayer and Fiend of Ever-burning Flame, fittingly enough for those names, she's focused on being a damage dealer and offering heavy attack power.

Meanwhile, Qiuyuan is a five-star Resonator who serves as the former senior agent of Mingting's Internal Security Agency. He's based around Concerto Efficiency and offers similarly heavy attack damage. Qiuyuan is available through the ‘Wanderer Knows No Far and Near’ Resonator Convene, while Galbrena is available via the ‘From Ashes’ convene.

Convene-ient

There's a lot more to experience than just these new Resonators as well, not the least being the addition of two new locations. There's the Sanguis plateau, also named the Three Heroes' Crest for Fabius, Altilus and Valeria. Meanwhile, the Plane of Dark Tide is another world concealed within the Dark Tide itself. There's plenty of mysteries here, including the origin of 'all malice and fear'.

Unsurprisingly, you'll be exploring this as part of the new main quest Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides. And you'll be helped out in your efforts by two new five-star weapons with the dual pistols Lux & Umbra, as well as the Emerald Sentence sword.

If you're planning on jumping into Wuthering Waves, don't get caught out with a lacklustre lineup. Instead, dig into our Wuthering Waves tier list to see who we think is worth summoning for and who's better left on the bench.