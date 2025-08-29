Wuthering Waves releases version 2.6, By Sun’s Scourge By Moon’s Revelation

Dynamic duo

Augusta and Iuno lead the charge this update

New Sanguis Plateaus region unlocked

The lore expands with a new storyline

After a bunch of teasing, Wuthering Waves has finally rolled out its newest chapter, By Sun’s Scourge By Moon’s Revelation. The version 2.6 update expands the story alongside the introduction of two new 5-Star Resonators, a brand new area to explore, weapons, events, optimisations, and a wealth of rewards for everyone who hops back in.

At the centre of Wuthering Waves v2.6 are, of course, Augusta and Iuno, two powerful 5-Star Resonators who embody the duality of sun and moon. Augusta, an Electro/Broadblade wielder, shines as a heavy-hitting main damage dealer with DMG amplification baked into her kit, obtainable through the Eternal Radiance of the Crown convene.

Iuno, on the other hand, brings balance as an Aero/Gauntlets support Resonator who strengthens teammates with healing, Concerto efficiency, and damage boosts, available via Across Time’s Waxes and Wanes. This duo is going to be central to the ongoing plot. See how they stack up against the rest by checking out our Wuthering Waves tier list!

The new Sanguis Plateaus region also opens its gates, a stark yet stunning highland where the Septimontians stand against the Dark Tide. Accessible during Chapter II Act VIII, By Sun’s Burning Hand, the area comes with its own set of exploration events, like Hunt of Ash and Steel, Sanguis Plateaus Travel Atlas, and Prints of Plateaus.

Of course, the update isn’t just about exploration and new Resonators. Story progression takes a dramatic leap forward with two main quests, By Sun’s Burning Hand and By Moon’s Fated Light. And if that wasn’t enough, version 2.6 brings two new 5-Star weapons, Thunderflare Dominion and Moongazer’s Sigil, alongside the Hunter’s Growl 4-Star series.

