Wuthering Waves, the highly anticipated ARPG, will release on mobile and PC in a few months

We finally have a release date for Wuthering Waves in sight after it was first announced early in 2022. Kuro Game’s highly anticipated ARPG will hit mobile and PC in a couple of months as pre-registrations continue for all platforms. The second closed beta test concluded on March 17th, with the developers receiving valuable feedback on how to improve the game.

Support for Wuthering Waves is immensely strong, as seen by the staggering pre-registrations the title has already received. A whopping 16 million players and counting have already registered over all platforms, guaranteeing a tonne of rewards at launch.

Currently, you stand to earn 80,000x Shell Credit, 10x Advanced Resonance Potion, and 200x Astrite. When 20 and 30 million pre-registrations are achieved, expect to get your hands on a Sigil: En Route and 20x Lustrous Tides, respectively. Plus, a Supply Chest will also be granted to everyone for smashing the follower milestone on social media.

Wuthering Waves takes place in the desolate aftermath of the Lament, where a new world emerges, awaiting exploration and discovery. As Rover, you will embark on a journey with a vibrant cast of Resonators, as you explore the new civilization. The world of Solaris-3 is humongous, and you must traverse through it in order to regain your lost memory.

Utilize your skills of grapple and wall dash to travel great distances and overcome obstacles with ease. As for the combat, it takes place at a pretty fast pace as you face off against powerful adversaries. Make use of diverse QTE mechanisms as well as controls like Extreme Evasion, Dodge Counter, and Echo Skill, to show your prowess on the battlefield.

Wuthering Waves will release on May 22nd on the App Store Google Play, and the Epic Games Store. You can pre-register for the game by clicking on your preferred link below.