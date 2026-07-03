Wuthering Waves' touring live concert to appear in Los Angeles this fall

Wuthering Waves is set to bring its sell-out concert series to Los Angeles

You'll be able to listen to live music drawn straight from the games

The event is set to take place at the Peacock Theater this fall

Whatever your opinion on some of the biggest gacha games out there, I think it's fair to say many have a huge amount of effort put into their art and music. We've seen the latter in examples such as Reverse: 1999 and Wuthering Waves, the latter of which has been on a successful run with its own live concert tour.

And if you've been wanting to have a listen for yourself, and you happen to live in Los Angeles, then you're in luck! This October 17th, the Peacock Theater in LA will play host to the Wuthering Waves Concert Tour: To the New World. The show will feature performances of original music from the game.

Waveform

Considering that Wuthering Waves has already played host to sell-out shows from Shanghai to Seoul and Singapore, I wouldn't be surprised if this concert ends up being a sell-out as well.

But it's also a testament to the fact that, as much as it's tempting to dismiss gacha games as mere cash grabs, many of them do have a dedicated and passionate team behind them. And they put a lot of care and effort into how these games actually come together, even with something like music.

Still, if you live outside of Los Angeles, you may be out of luck. But if you're willing to make the trip, you can buy tickets for the show online. Or take a look at our Wuthering Waves tier list if you're jumping in for the first time to give it a go!

In the meantime, if you fancy checking out some of the other exciting examples of what's on mobile at the minute, you can find all the latest picks on our list of the five new mobile games to try this week. That's where we feature some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days!