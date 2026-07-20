Wuthering Waves: Elysium will soon let you enjoy the post-cataclysmic sci-fi world of WuWa in anime

Beyond the mobile realm

Wuthering Waves: Elysium is an animated series set in the WuWa world

Kuro Onroad is a new animation brand for the IP

No further details yet, save for a teaser

As if Wuthering Waves isn't big enough already, Kuro Games has decided to grow the franchise even more with the launch of Kuro Onroad, the studio's new animation brand that actually feels like a logical next step in the action RPG's road to world domination.

This comes in the form of Wuthering Waves: Elysium, a shiny new anime series that ramps up the immersion for fans of the IP. Details are a little hush-hush at the moment - all we really know is that it's happening and there's a lovely little teaser trailer for it.

Now, my nephew absolutely loves this game, given how it seems like that's all he ever does each time I come visit (and I take his opinions very seriously), and so does our very own Shaun, who gave it just half a star short of full marks. And wouldn't you know it? I gave Punishing: Gray Raven - Kuro Games' other anime-esque mobile endeavour - the same score too, which means I don't doubt WuWa's appeal at all. It only makes sense, I'd say, for the studio to expand its world beyond games, so it'll be interesting to see what Elysium can bring to the table.

Just in case you're not convinced, you should know that Wuthering Waves actually took home first place in The Game Awards’ 2025 Player’s Voice, which is an award that's 100% community-voted. It's also got the PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 Partner Award under its belt, along with the Google Play 2025 Best Ongoing award among other accolades, and if that's not enough to encourage the studio to spread its wings, I don't know what is.

In any case, if you're curious about other similar adventures while you wait for the anime to launch, why not take a gander at our list of the best anime mobile games?