Mogul Life lets you build a company, buy shares and outsmart rivals

Capitalism looks a bit different when you're the one calling the shots

Build and grow your own company

Trade shares in a player-driven economy

Fish, farm or mine instead of climbing

Rent is up, wages are not keeping pace, and somewhere, a landlord is explaining why that is actually fine, actually. Mogul Life will not fix any of that, obviously, but for a few minutes a day, you get to be the one setting the salaries instead of receiving them.

You can found a company, hire staff, set salaries and take it public through an IPO, climbing through six corporate ranks as you go. Prefer to stay off the org chart? Take a job at someone else's company instead and draw a wage, picking up bonuses for actually pulling your weight.

Share prices move with how each player-run company is actually doing, so the market has some real weight behind it rather than just ticking over on its own. You can invest directly, dabble in a more volatile cryptocurrency, or go full landlord and back other people's businesses from the sidelines. No word yet on whether you can raise someone's rent for no reason, but give it time.

The subcontracting bit is my favourite detail so far, and I have not seen many mobile MMOs bother with it. Land a lucrative contract, then farm the actual work out to another company for less than you are charging. Small mechanic. It only works because real people are running the other side of it, and someone, somewhere, is definitely about to get undercut.

If none of that appeals, Mogul Life is happy to let you opt out of the rat race too. Fishing, mining, logging, and farming are all in here for anyone who would rather potter about and hang out with friends than chase a net worth leaderboard.

Mogul Life is out now on iOS, free-to-play with in-app purchases. I have my doubts that a single person can keep thousands of players from breaking a live market, but I would be glad to be wrong.

If collecting and gacha pulls are more your speed than spreadsheets, our list of the top gacha games on iOS is a good place to keep browsing.