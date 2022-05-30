World War Commander is an upcoming mobile strategy game that lets players experience PC-esque RTS gameplay

Hypemasters, Inc. has officially announced their upcoming game titled World War Commander, letting players experience classic RTS gameplay on their mobile devices. Pre-registration for the game on iOS is now open ahead of its launch, with the beta version now available for Android users on Google Play.

In World War Commander, players can expect "a premium PC strategy experience" that features realistic infantry, artillery, airstrikes, armour and more from the WWII era. The game boasts adrenaline-pumping 1-on-1 PvP battles that players can engage in online. Decisions will have to be made in real-time, whether they're capturing resource points, launching sneaky counterattacks, or boosting their defences.

The game features period pieces across the WWII-inspired battlefield done in a tabletop wargame style. It also boasts an unrestricted view of the battlefield to make sure that players can get the full PC-esque RTS experience on their mobile devices while enjoying the game's original designs that make each playable faction stand out.

If you're an Android user and you're eager to give it a go, you can try out the open beta for World War Commander on the Google Play Store today. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. To stay updated on all the latest developments, you can join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page as well, take part in the community discussions on Discord, visit the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals and gameplay.

