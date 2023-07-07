Wordsmithing, a brand new puzzle game that mixes Bejeweled and Scrabble, launches for Android

A brand new indie vocabulary-based puzzler has launched onto the scene under the name of Wordsmithing. This simple but very enticing word puzzler sees you connecting letters upon a grid to make as many words as you can and beat different score goals, along with some different tile effects and special items you can use as well!

Wordsmithing is quite simple at face value. It’s a lot like traditional word-based board games such as Scrabble but with a bit of Bejeweled mixed in there as well. Each level will present you with a score goal to achieve, which you will do by connecting letters in any manner you see fit to produce a logical word.

Where the complications come in is within the layout of these grids. While the early levels might see you working on a simple and easy-to-understand rectangular layout, the later challenges will test your wits with complex shapes such as triangular pyramids that keep you from easily connecting each letter. This will force players to work around the boundaries of the game and really stretch out their brain muscles trying to connect tiles and come up with functional words at the same time.

Things get even more interesting when you throw in the different types of tiles, such as ones that shatter those around them if used. The good news is that after using each tile, a new batch will roll in from the top of the screen, causing the ones above the tiles you used to drop down to the now-empty locations.

Add in the use of different limited abilities such as making a tile a bomb that will get rid of those around them or a x2 score boost on your next word, and there’s a decent bit of depth here that will keep you guessing.

If that sounds up your alley, you can currently download Wordsmithing for free at the link below this article! There’s no word on an iOS version yet, but stay tuned in case the developer decides to branch out!