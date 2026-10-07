Words with Friends revamps its dictionary with over 25,000 new words

Words With Friends, the hit multiplayer puzzler, is receiving its largest dictionary refresh ever

Over 25,000 new words have been added and made valid

Words With Friends is one of the more popular word-themed puzzlers out there

Popular multiplayer puzzler Words with Friends is set to receive one of its largest dictionary revamps in years. The refresh adds over 25,000 valid words, ranging from Squad, to TFW (That Face When) and Cheatsheet. So that now, you can really tick off your friends with some truly ludicrous word combinations.

Words with Friends also recently teamed up with hit game show Wheel of Fortune and host Savannah White for a new collaboration that saw the popular puzzler arrive on TV screens. While it may be overshadowed by successive cult-hit puzzlers, such as Wordle, Words with Friends is still massively popular with players.

Break out the dictionary

All that being said, is it just me or are some of these new words abbreviations? I mean, I don't want to get too frustrated but you know, 'TFW' is not a word in and of itself (That's enough - Ed.).

Ahem, anyway, with 25,000 new words to pick from it means that Words With Friends is massively expanding the options for you to score points with. And although it has been somewhat overshadowed by Wordle, and other more trendy picks for multiplayer puzzlers, Words With Friends is still at its core a very solid puzzle game.

Still, I can't help but imagine Words With Friends is really fighting for its niche. Back when it first released, Facebook games were the new hot thing, and Scrabble's own mobile efforts had been unsuccessful enough for Words With Friends to muscle in. Now that the competition is more fierce than ever, it's no surprise we're getting massive revamps to their dictionary.

And if you're looking to see what else is making waves in the world of puzzles then, as you may have already guessed, we've got you covered! Our list of the best puzzle games on iOS features some choice picks that will put your brain to the test.