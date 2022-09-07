WordPlus lets you test your word wit in a unique grid-based word game

Developer Vineet Ranjan has released WordPlus, a new multiplayer competitive word game on mobile. Out now on both iOS and Android devices, the game lets players put their mental prowess to the test as they challenge an online buddy or play offline with the AI to prove their wordplay wit.

In WordPlus, players can also expect to challenge the AI SMARTBOT as each player adds a letter to the board to craft a word. Placing a letter means blocking your foe from doing so as well - you can also create a word backwards or make use of a part of a different word.

"Competitive word games always have been in trend but today all you find in the app store are the same Scrabble knockoff games. There aren't really many options out there. So I think this new concept will be like a breath of fresh air to the word game lovers out there," says Vineet. "The main concept of the game is based on something me and my sister used to play on a piece of paper when we were a kid and we really had so much fun playing it."

The game also features three different grid sizes, namely, the 7x7 Grid, the 8x8 Grid, and the 9x9 Grid. Each mode will last approximately 10 minutes, 20 minutes and 30 minutes respectively.

If you're keen on giving it a go yourself, you can download WordPlus on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with ads. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

