Word Potion is a magic-themed word puzzler that's available now for Android

Word Potion sees you unscrambling magic-themed words.

You can spend XP to unlock more challenging levels.

As I mentioned earlier today, I attended Pocket Gamer Connects London this week and chatted with a few indie developers about their games. There was a good mix of stuff, with everything from platformers to shooters to word puzzlers, like Theo Clarke's Word Potion.

Unscramble some spells

As is often the basis for any good game in this genre, Word Potion has an incredibly simple premise. It presents you with a bunch of letters floating above a cauldron, and it's up to you to unscramble them to find a magic-themed word.

From there, it's a case of trying to guess as many words as possible before the timer runs out, hopefully racking up an insurmountable high score along the way. Regardless of how many words you find, you will get some experience that can be used to unlock more difficult levels.

The starting levels see you finding words that are 3-5 letters long, with each new area becoming increasingly more difficult, with the toughest challenging you to unscramble 5-7 letter words. Each stage also brings its own background, introducing some visual variety to the game's pleasant art style.

About the developer

By day, Theo works as a Senior Quality Analyst at Red Kite Games , where his work undoubtedly helped him earn a spot on MCV's 30 under 30 list for 2023 . But, such is his love for game development, that outside of his day-to-day, he found the time to create Word Potion alongside fellow game developer Chloe Page.

Word Potion is available now on Google Play as a free-to-play game with ads. If you're interested in checking it out, you can download it using the link below.