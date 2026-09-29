WonderPaws turns a city of talking animals into your next life sim

Which rabbits need hair-growth oil?

Move into a city run by animals

Build relationships with animal neighbours

Become a Paw Pal with a potion

You'll need a new flat, a new route to work, and some idea of which neighbours to avoid whenever you move somewhere. In WonderPaws, you'll also need to get used to giraffes driving to the mall and a billboard selling hair-growth oil to rabbits, which I still have a few questions about.

Farlight Games announced its new life sim a couple of days ago, and it's now open for pre-registration. It's a whole city built and run by animals, and you're the new human in town. If you've seen Zootopia (Zootropolis, here in the UK), you've already got the look. Neon signs, giant billboards, a hamster commuting to work through a clear tube.

The animals aren't pets. You share a home with them, and they've got jobs, personalities and opinions of their own. Your roommate might be a golden retriever whose tail never stops, or a black cat who insists it wasn't waiting up for you. Or a frog who's had a long day and has already claimed the sofa.

Outside the flat, there's a pop career going if you fancy auditioning for the main stage. Town Hall wants an honorary mayor to hear out complaints from local polar bears and hamsters, which sounds a lot like most council meetings. And if you'd prefer blueprints, somebody has to design lofts tall enough for the giraffes.

Finally, there's the potion. Drink it, sprout ears and a tail, and you become a Paw Pal yourself, which mostly seems to mean being pampered. Your human friends handle the snacks and head scratches while you roll about in a giant sandbox or come out of a street-side grooming machine looking like a cloud.

It's a very long way from Farlight 84.

WonderPaws pre-registration is now open on the official website.

While you wait, our list of the top multiplayer games on Android has other places to hang out with friends.