RuneScape: Havenhythe Part II opens four new areas after 25 years

Gielinor still has room left, apparently

Havenhythe expands with four new areas

Defend the region from the Sanguine

Hunt for an ultra-rare best-in-slot hatchet

You'd think a world that's been around for 25 years would have run out of places to put things. Evidently, RuneScape hasn't. Jagex has just opened another chunk of Gielinor.

Havenhythe part II is the follow-up, and it's the largest area expansion RuneScape has had in all that time. Iwan wasn't entirely convinced by the “biggest area expansion” talk when part one arrived. Four more areas makes it harder to argue with.

You get those four new areas to explore, a big fight to defend Havenhythe from the Sanguine, and a standalone Bangolin quest that's meant to be whimsical.

The catch: it's members-only, and there's a skills check on the door.

Finish the Secrets of Amberfell quest to unlock the finale and then show up with 51 Crafting, 55 Herblore, 65 Mining and 60 Smithing. That's a fair amount of homework before a fight, but a finale you can wander into unprepared isn't much of a finale.

The new mining activity asks for less, just 65 Mining and 51 Crafting, and Havenhythe keeps handing several skills something to do after the story wraps up.

The reward everyone will be chasing is an ultra-rare, best-in-slot hatchet. Ultra-rare has never once worked out in my favour, so I'll be admiring other people's from a safe distance, and I don't see RuneScape breaking the streak.

Everyone else gets Bogolin Pearls to collect and spend on local rewards and upgrades, plus Chima Moss Spools for stackable bowstring resources. A Bogolin Knife and Torch come along too, and so do new sources of standard rune essence, which somebody out there will be delighted about.

Havenhythe part II is out now in RuneScape.

In the meantime, our list of the best MMOs on Android is the next stop while your Mining creeps up to 65.