Wizardry Variants Daphne unveils new main story chapter with a brand-new Abyss Zone

Chill factor

Wizardry Variants Daphne drops the mercy low with the new Abyss Zone

Deepsnow Hinterlands of Isberg features spooky, hardcore challenge deep in the snow

Meanwhile, the Copper Grade exam arrives alongside new class options for Shiou and Bugen

It's that time of year when everyone and everything is hinting towards Christmas. And if you thought Wizardry Variants Daphne wasn't going to get in on the action, then you'd be very much mistaken. Because Drecom have unveiled a brand-new story chapter arriving in Wizardry Variants Daphne today!

This new chapter will see you delve into the latest Abyss Zone, in the form of the frigid Deepsnow Hinterlands of Isberg. Goofy name aside (though it's perfect for that D&D inspiration), Isberg looks to be a suitably creepy location encased by snow and offering plenty of harsh challenge.

But it is Christmas, and even if there are some frozen horrors to encounter, there's also going to be plenty of goodies to help you along. The Silent Snow Lands Special Supplies will offer 2 Adventurer's Remains and 1000 Gems of Org. Be sure to check out our Wizardry Variants Daphne code list for some further help!

A ghost story for Christmas

It's quite refreshing to see Wizardry Variants Daphne stick to its horror-influenced guns and go for something spookier but suitably snowy for Christmastime. And with the Special Supplies running until the 28th, with further goodies for those logging in over seven days, you'll have all the help you'll need.

You'll also want to check in on our Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list to prep for the newly introduced Grade Up Exam for Copper Grade, alongside the Composite Reinforcement feature for equipment and class changes being made available for Shiou and Bugen to spec into the Fighter and Priest classes, respectively.

In the meantime, if you're looking for other options to whet your RPG whistle, then we've got you covered. Get prepped for the New Year with our list of the best RPGs on Android to dive into worlds of sci-fi and fantasy.