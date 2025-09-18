Wizardry Variants Daphne introduces new Legendary Adventurer, Raffaello

Alchemy is bad for you, proven

Wizardry Variants Daphne has introduced a new Legendary Adventurer

Raffaello is an evil alchemist seeking to resurrect his dead wife

He debuts in his own Unique Remains alongside the return of the Old Castle Ruins

It's Thursday, and as we trot towards the weekend, spare some thought for those poor souls dungeon-diving. Yet if you're going to be plying the corridors of some forgotten tomb in Wizardry Variants Daphne you needn't do so without help! Because there's a whole new adventurer in the form of Raffaello joining the fray!

However, rather fittingly for the dark fantasy world of Wizardry Variants Daphne, Raffaello is no nice guy. In fact, this evil alchemist has already cost his wife her life, and now he's intent on bringing her back with the same evil alchemy that took her in the first place.

Well, at the very least, he boasts some helpful abilities, being able to restore MP from slaying enemies and dealing spell damage to enemies in the front row while also healing his allies. Raffaello will be available as part of his own Unique Remains event running until October 14th, including a bonus version that offers his equipment for use by other party members.

Mad alchemy

You'll definitely need the aid of Raffaello. Why? Because the third beta of the Old Castle Ruins dungeon is now live! This high-difficulty dungeon has an internal structure which periodically shifts, while it opens and closes at regular intervals, only allowing entry during certain seasonal periods.

With Raffaello able to be recruited, and equipment such as the Quicksilver Crosier, Pyrite Armguard and Ashbone Light Armor boots on offer, there's plenty to grab here. You can check out our Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list and reroll guide to get an overview of who else to recruit and why!

Or maybe you'd rather dive in after playing and see what else is on offer on mobile this week? Well, in which case we've got you covered with the latest instalment of the top five new mobile games to try this week!