The OG Talking Tom game turns 15 and celebrates with a makeover

Meet the new Talking Tom Cat

Outfit7 has remastered the classic Talking Tom Cat

Play with 5 new voice modulators and video recording feature

Brand new interactions are now included alongside fan favourite animations

Have you ever seen an old picture of yourself from high school and had that feeling of, “Wow, is that really how I looked back then?” Well, Outfit7 had that when they looked back on the classic Talking Tom Cat, and they have decided to act on that feeling with a total remaster.

If you don’t know Talking Tom, then where have you been, really? The original Talking Tom Cat has been downloaded over 1.5 billion times, which is absolutely staggering. He has also been poked by players 260 billion times, provoking a range of hilarious reactions from him.

Given those astonishing numbers, you might be thinking, “Why mess with a classic?” Well, it is showing its age a bit, and the style has moved on; just look at this article's image. We’re not just talking about a lovely new coat of paint, though. Outfit7 is determined to do its iconic superstar proud with a host of new features.

Our favourite addition would have to be the five voice modulators you can play around with. Add this to the new filters, as well as the video recording, and you can put together your own little shows. You can also share these with your friends and fight over who should be the next mini movie director.

While the old favourite mechanics like poking, scratching, and yes, farting, are still around, you will be glad to know Tom is packing a big bag of new animations for you to discover. New food items, like spaghetti and cotton candy, have also been added, and you can only imagine the mess that’s going to be made with them.

Getting the improved Talking Tom experience is incredibly easy; just update the existing app. Unless you are on an iPad, then you need to download a whole new version. Get yourself the new Talking Tom Cat, and let’s subject him to billions more pokes.