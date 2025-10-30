Wizardry Variants Daphne introduces new adventurer, Encursed War Demon, Gillion

The guy's picked up a curse of two from the Abyss

Wizardry Variant's latest addition is Encursed War Demon, Gillion

He comes with powerful abilities that come with a deadly cost

His arrival coincides with a login campaign and a set of missions

Wizardry Variants Daphne isn't shy about pumping out numerous new characters and events, with this week being no exception. This time around, we've got a new adventurer, some limited-time missions, and a couple of campaigns to keep you ticking over until the next drop, which might be well tomorrow. Drecom loves their updates.

We'll start with our new hero, Encursed War Demon, Gillion, who will be featured until November 26th. While that title sounds fairly monstrous, Gillion is actually a fairly normal-looking chap. In appearance, anyway. Behind that slightly morose stare, he's carrying around a curse from the Abyss that's gobbling up his soul with each passing second. Imagine his Monday blues.

It does help him in battle, though, with his Cry of Ruin skill dealing dark-type physical damage to an enemy. However, while it might only strike one directly, any foes in the same row will feel the effects, only with reduced damage the further away they are. Gillion also loses 25% of his HP after using it, so it comes at a cost.

Meanwhile, Cursed-Blood Resonance bolsters Accuracy, Action Speed, and damage dealt as long as you're wading into battle with a two-handed weapon. That's not the only catch, though. Yes, that's right. You've guessed it. After attacking, you lose 5% of your HP. The Abyss giveth and taketh away, it seems.

One in a Gillion

Outside of Gillion joining the roster, there's a login event called - take a deep breath - The Price of Calamitous Power Special Supplies. Running until November 19th, it means you can snag resources like 2 Unique Remains: Encursed War and Demon, and 400 Gems of Org simply by remembering to open the game. Likewise, you can earn more of these rewards and more by completing the Sworn Vendetta missions.

If a man riddled with a curse they picked up in the Abyss has you intrigued to play, check out our Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list. It's always worth knowing who the best characters are so you can avoid spending all your hard-earned resources on a dud.

Wizardry Variants Daphne is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below.