Etheria Restart adds two new summon banners with guaranteed pulls to up your chances within the RPG

Thank you, pity system

Nevette and Diting join the fray

Guaranteed pulls after 80 summons

Event runs until December 3rd

With Absolution Raymerry's arrival three weeks ago, it seems XD Games isn't slowing down anytime soon with the new additions, as two characters will be joining the fray today within the RPG. In particular, two new Anima Limited Summon banners have launched, letting you snag the chance to add SSR Animus: Nevette and Diting to your roster.

Now, the banners will both run until December 3rd, so there's plenty of time to pray to the RNG gods that you pull the ones you want. Even cooler is that you'll apparently score Nevette as a guaranteed summon when an SSR pull pops up.

I'd say that's pretty generous, since new additions are often pretty powerful and would definitely make a lovely addition to your team. And if you're curious about how they stack up against the rest of the heroes, we've got a handy Etheria Restart tier list to help you out.

But just in case Lady Luck doesn't smile upon you this time around, you'll be happy to know that you're guaranteed a limited SSR Animus when you keep pulling within 80 summons - a lovely pity system that's always welcome. The same applies to the Luminous Hunter – The Lumiwarden Diting (SSR Animus) banner too, so I say keep pulling and you'll get there eventually.

But if you're on the hunt for more freebies that'll help you boost your team even further, our Etheria Restart codes might just come in handy! I personally wouldn't mind a few extra perks, especially when all I have to do is input a bunch of codes and be done with it.

Anyways, if you're eager to dive in, it's free-to-play, so it's easy to give it a go if you're still on the fence about it. And if you're curious, Shaun did an Etheria Restart review you can check too!