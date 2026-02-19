Assassin's Creed Mirage unveils new Valley of Memory update packed with fresh content

Although be aware that some people have reported crashing problems

Assassin's Creed Mirage has released its latest update for iOS

Valley of Memory takes you to the city of Alula with six hours of new content

Dive into additional side activities, grab new upgrades and even take on permadeath mode

While, in my opinion, mainly intended to show off the power of Apple's latest devices, Assassin's Creed Mirage for iOS has been received quite well by fans. No doubt due to its interesting setting and the classic AC gameplay. Now, you'll be able to jump into an all-new swathe of content with its latest update.

Dubbed Valley of Memory, it sees you once more stepping into the shoes of Basim and exploring a brand-new area in the form of the equally historic city of Alula. Promising over six hours of new content to sink your teeth into, it's certainly quite a meaty update, although some issues with crashes have been reported, so it's worth giving it a few hours in case a hotfix is imminent. One Redditor mentioned fully deleting the game and reinstalling it fixed the issue, but your mileage may vary.

You'll also be able to skip the preamble and leap right into the latest content with the new Quick Start option from the main menu. So if you've already experienced the main storyline of Assassin's Creed Mirage, you can still experience the new content without any delays.

The new additions don't end there either, as you'll also have two new side activities to engage in with the Stolen Goods and Melodies of the Oud side-quests that take you the length and breadth of the city. Fortunately, a new skill on the Engineer tree will give you the edge you need to succeed.

You'll also be able to challenge yourself further with two new difficulty options in Hardened Assassin and Ultimate Assassin modes. And in case you want to know how difficult they can be, I've got one word for you: Permadeath.

While I've never thought of Assassin's Creed as a challenge for hardcore gamers, I've no doubt some of you are chomping at the bit to dig into these new difficulties and all the other additional content in this update.

While this may be a great new update, don't let that distract you from the fantastic launches that've also just released on mobile. Dig into our latest feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week for our pick of the latest, most interesting releases.