Club Soko turns tagging a nightclub into a puzzler, out now for mobile

Club Soko is now available for iOS and Android for $4.99

It sees you playing as Maude, a graffiti artist looking to tag up a nightclub

There's a demo available on Newgrounds if you want to try before buying

Although it only became available to pre-order a few weeks ago, Club Soko has been on my radar for a little while, since it won the Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects London in 2025. I'm happy to see that it's now released for iOS and Android because it feels like a Flash throwback, which we're all about right now, it seems.

And that's definitely deliberate, given that developer Miracle Tea's roots are very much in Flash. In fact, to commemorate the launch of Club Soko, there's actually a demo version of it available on Newgrounds, a site I'm sure will evoke plenty of nostalgia for gamers of a particular age. It certainly does for me.

Tag me in

What's it all about then? Well, if you missed Iwan's previous coverage, the name gives you a little clue. Yes, it's a Sokoban puzzler. However, instead of pushing blocks around, you're nudging through a crowded dance floor so you can tag up the nightclub's walls. There are bouncers, drunkards, and, based on the trailer, even mimes to contend with, each causing a slightly different problem on your quest to graffiti the place.

Whether or not Club Soko is any good, I can't say. But Iwan is working on a review, so do keep an eye out for that. However, Miracle Tea looks to have nailed the vibe they're going for. Aesthetically, it looks like something ripped straight from the Flash era we mentioned earlier and, weirdly, that gives it a certain charm to me, despite it actually being somewhat garish. And, in case it wasn't clear, I mean that affectionately.

Club Soko is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's a premium game that costs $4.99 or your local equivalent. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.