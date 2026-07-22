Hatsune Miku Graphy Collection Mystery Music Planet Re:Merge comes to iOS and Android in Japan this autumn

Hatsune Miku Graphy Collection Mystery Music Planet Re:Merge will launch in Japan later this year

It will feature six characters from the popular series

There's no word on a Western launch just yet

Crypton Future Media has announced that (take a deep breath) Hatsune Miku Graphy Collection Mystery Music Planet Re:Merge will be coming to iOS and Android this autumn. Ah, yeah, and the caveat is that it's only coming to Japan, at least for now.

However, as I'm sure Hatsune Miku fans know only too well, there's a chance it might never see a Western release. All the way back in 2014, the original Hatsune Miku Graphy Collection Mystery Music Planet launched for iOS and Android in Japan. However, despite plans for it to arrive elsewhere, it never actually happened. Still, we can remain positive, can't we?

Music to my ears

Not much is known about Re:Merge yet, other than it will feature Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Megurine Luka, Meiko, Kaito, and, of course, Hatsune Miku herself. That said, given this is a follow-up to MikuColle (as the original was effectively known), we can expect it to have some shared DNA.

It was a card-based RPG that incorporated rhythm mechanics, as you might expect. After building a deck from cards featuring the series' various Vocaloid characters, you'd head into battle in search of lost musical notes. Essentially, then, if we want to dumb it down, it had a lot of the usual gacha RPG tropes, except with a musical bent.

Admittedly, I'm not hugely au fait with Hatsune Miku. I only really know her as the inspiration for Sona Buvelle from League of Legends, who served as my main for many years until the pervasive toxicity of MOBAs finally saw me hang up my Etwahl for good. Maybe a music-themed gacha RPG will be more my speed these days?

Hatsune Miku Graphy Collection Mystery Music Planet Re:Merge will launch in Japan this autumn for iOS and Android. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.