Poinpy returns to mobile without any pesky ads or microtransactions

Poinpy has returned to iOS and Android after leaving Netflix

There are no microtransactions or ads to speak of

However, you can tip the developer if you're feeling generous

Having popped up on our radar a mere month ago, Devolver Digital has announced that the former Netflix-exclusive Poinpy is now available for iOS and Android once again. This time, however, it's free from the shackles of subscription services and, it seems, just free in general, without any adverts or microtransactions to speak of.

Quite why Devolver Digital has decided to be so generous is unclear, but I'm not about to complain, particularly since Catherine awarded Poinpy five stars in her review. With that said, they have included the option to tip developer Ojira in-game, so if you enjoy your time with it and can afford it, why not throw a few bucks their way?

If you're unfamiliar, Poinpy is a platformer, a vertical one specifically where the goal is to crush as many fruits as possible to keep a nasty monster off your back. It uses a one-handed control scheme where you pull back and let go to launch yourself into the air and off walls – angles matter here, you see. Every level is randomly generated, meaning that if you click with the gameplay, chances are you'll keep coming back to this one time and time again.

It's a great fit on mobile, honestly, and that's not particularly surprising either. Ojira is also responsible for the fantastic Downwell, which instilled a similar compulsive desire to have one more go fifteen times in a row.

Crush your five a day

I'm happy to see Poinpy return to mobile. The nature of subscription services means that games can become completely lost and unpreserved once their time comes to an end. Not all developers or publishers can or want to re-release them, but it's good to see Delver Digital has decided to bring it back.

Poinpy is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play without any ads or in-app purchases to worry about. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.