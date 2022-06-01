Wing Up The Tomorrow, an anime romantic visual novel set in a Steampunk fantasy world, launches today

Announced today, a brand new adventure visual novel entitled Wing Up The Tomorrow brings romance to the Steampunk age. Featuring two handsome leads, a unique setting rarely seen in a romantic story, and a beautiful anime art style, this one is shaping up to be a hit with otome players.

Much like other popular mobile otome titles like Ikemen Sengoku or Obey Me!, Wing Up The Tomorrow has a certain clear niche. Where Ikemen Sengoku has samurai boys and Obey Me! has the demon boys, Wing Up The Tomorrow is more of a relationship dynamic niche. Specifically, this one is all about the teacher and the student.

See, the premise of Wing Up The Tomorrow is you, as the protagonist, take on the role of a young enterprising airship pilot who’s just now learning his way around the world. You dream of flying the skies, and you meet another younger rambunctious lad who’s an experienced pilot, alongside one that is a lot more mature and experienced than him. Thus gives you a clear two options, and it’s relatively safe to say you’ll already know which you want before you even start the game.

Together with these two polar opposite pilots, you’ll go on an exciting adventure about the skies, and airships, and encounter all sorts of mysteries and fun escapades alongside your strapping two shipmates. Of course, this is a love story, so as you travel together, things will get more intense and steamy as you decide between both of the boys who are madly in love with you. Do you want the brooding, older gentlemen? Or are you the type to chase after the rebellious excitable troublemaker? The choice is yours.

And you can make that choice right now, as Wing Up The Tomorrow is out now for free on the App Store and Google Play, so get out there and sail the skies with your two new lovely anime boys.

