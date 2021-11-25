Wildshade is all about horse racing, out now on Android and iOS

Wildshade is a sports title where you breed horses and compete with others. It has just been released on both Android and iOS globally.

About the game

Wildshade has been developed and published by Tivola, a popular video game developer that has worked on numerous animal-based mobile titles such as Petventure - Animal Stories, Pet World - My animal Shelter, Horse Hotel - care for horses and many more.

The story begins in the village of wild shade where a magical incident occurred. One fine day a few proud and brave horses appeared. Nobody knew where they came from or where they would return to. But, one thing was certain, the horses loved to race and they even chose their own rider.

But it ended when the village caught fire, and the magical horses vanished. From then, the villagers started horse races in memory of those magical horses.

You can compete in a fast-paced wild race along with other players. You will be able to breed your horses with 40 million options, equip each of them and make them unique dream horses. As the story unfolds, you will enjoy the magic of the Wildshade horses and explore magical landscapes.

The game is now available on Android and iOS

Wildshade is out now on Android and iOS globally. Players can download it from Google Play and the App Store . It's a free-to-play title with optional in-app purchases.

The game lets you pick a character name and attire. You can enjoy the fun of training your horse and improving your abilities. Those who love horse riding and horse races might want to give this one a try. For more information, you can keep checking the official site.