Lissandra the Ice Witch arrives in League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift introduces a new champion, Lissandra

Ranked season 14 also begins and there are new quality-of-life features

Be sure to check out the Advent of Winter event, starting on the 18th!

With the mid-point of the week passed, it's about that time that updates are gearing up for the weekend. And if you're planning on dipping into League of Legends: Wild Rift, you'll be glad to know you've got a whole new champion to play with when you do! Lissandra the Ice Witch and a whole lot more are coming to this MOBA mobile spin-off today!

Despite the frosty look, the chilly Lissandra is a living saint who leads the Frostguard. A guide to the people of Freljord, she may be a little more sinister beneath the surface, however, as she wields the power of True Ice to destroy those who oppose her.

This update, which we previously covered, comes with a whole host of other additions too! Aside from those we laid out, there's also Ranked season 14, and a new function where you can scan QR codes and use access codes to more easily join a specific lobby.

Lissandra's introduction also comes alongside the new Advent of Winter event, launching on the 18th. This frost challenge will see you complete missions and gain rewards. Meanwhile, all previous champions will be free to play from July 19th to August 1st! This means you can try out all of those you've been aching to give a go.

And that's without even getting into the new Wild Pass and Champion changes! So go give it a go, and don't get frostbitten while you do so.

