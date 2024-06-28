League of Legends: Wild Rift's 5.2 patch introduces three new magic-wielding champions

Find out who's stepping into the arena come July

League of Legends: Wild Rift's 5.2 patch has been unveiled

Three new champions: Lissandra, Mordekaiser and Milio have been unveiled

There's also a new Hextech-themed Summoner's Rift to contend with

It's summer, and aside from time around the pool relaxing, going on holiday or otherwise, it's also a time for big additions to your favourite games. And the latest to introduce some big new updates for the summer is League of Legends: Wild Rift, which is introducing three new champions: Lissandra, Mordekaiser and Milio.

We'll go into the three new champions shortly, but some of you may be glad to learn that Rengar the Pridestalker and Kayle the Righteous are getting a major overhaul and some tweaks respectively. There's also, naturally, a host of new skins that we can't necessarily get into here, but rest assured your Wild Pass is going to be stuffed for summer.

Now, the new champions.

The first is Lissandra the Ice Witch. Wielding the elemental power of Ice, she is the reclusive leader of the Frostguard. Mordekaiser the Iron Revenant meanwhile is an ancient necromancer who's died and been reborn so many times that nobody really remembers how he got his start.

Finally, there's Milio, who breaks up the trend of rather grim additions in this update by being a warm-hearted, healing-focused young man who works to help his family escape their exile.

The Hex Rift patch goes live July 18th and features a new Hextech-themed Summoner's Rift with changes to NPCs and a fresh coat of magitech paint. So be sure to check it out when it goes live!

In the meantime, if you're looking for more games to occupy you, why not check out the latest entry in our regular feature of the top five new mobile games this week?

Better yet you can always dig into our other constantly-growing list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what we think is worth a play in a stacked year for mobile!