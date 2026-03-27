Wild Rift Patch 7.1 adds K’Sante, Taliyah, and racing-themed AAA ARAM overhaul

High-speed update

Patch 7.1 introduces K’Sante, Taliyah, and Skarner to the roster

AAA ARAM gets racing augments, Arena expands to six-player groups

New runes and skins arrive alongside a teased Porsche collaboration

Wild Rift is going flat out, and the patch name isn't just for show. Arriving in a couple of weeks, Patch 7.1 threads a racing theme through pretty much everything it touches, from a revamped AAA ARAM to a Porsche collaboration that's been teased but not yet fully unwrapped.

The headline additions are K’Sante, Taliyah, and Skarner, each slotting into very different roles. K’Sante shifts between a defensive frontline and a more aggressive skirmisher when he goes All Out, while Taliyah brings that familiar map control pressure through Weaver’s Wall.

Skarner rounds things out as a jungler who can break terrain and pull enemies out of position, which should make ganks feel a bit less predictable. There’s also a noticeable effort to open up build variety. Two new keystone runes arrive alongside adjustments to existing ones, aimed at breaking the usual reliance on Precision and Resolve setups.

Modes are where the Flat Out theme really lands. AAA ARAM gets a racing-inspired overhaul with new augments layered onto the usual chaos, while Arena now supports group queues of up to six players. Matches can even start with uneven teams, which says a lot about how much this update wants you in and playing.

Cosmetics follow the same high-energy direction, with Neon Daredevil skins headlining the patch alongside Soul Fighter variants and a few lighter additions like Pool Party Taliyah and Choo-choo Ornn. There’s also a Porsche collaboration teased in the background, though details are still under wraps.

Wild Rift earned its spot in Pocket Gamer's 20th anniversary retrospective when we hit 2021 in our lookback series. And patches like this are exactly why it made the cut.

Patch 7.1 lands on April 9th, and if you’re jumping back in or just trying to keep up with the meta shifts, our latest Wild Rift tier list is a good place to start.