League of Legends: Wild Rift adds character adjustments, a new event, new skins and more in latest updates

Riot has released a massive update to League of Legends: Wild Rift, letting players enjoy new skins, fresh events, the return of Elemental Rift and a handful of buffs and character nerfs. In the patch 3.1b update, players can also expect item balancing, a Scuttle Crab adjustment and more.

The latest update to League of Legends: Wild Rift will feature both a comeback and some adjustments to Elemental Rift. For instance, the terrain will shift after the first Dragon is slain; plus, one of the powerful souls will be rewarded to the team who slays two Dragons. You can give the new mode a go from April 29th to May 5th.

Meanwhile, players can also expect new skins on April 28th for Marauder Brand and Marauder Graves, as well as new accessories such as the "Captain of the Fluft" icon and the "Why?; What’d You Say?" emote.

Additionally, the Join the Fluft! (Bilgewater) event will be available beginning April 29th, and new adjustments to characters include Blitzcrank, Darius, Fiora, Jhin, Kai’sa, Lucian, Master Yi, Olaf, Rakan, Sett and Yuumi. You can find out more about the specific buffs and nerfs on the official patch notes. Of course, you can check how these changes affected the position of Wild RIft champions on the tier list.

There are other adjustments to expect from the massive update, so if you're eager to give the new improvements a go, you can download League of Legends: Wild Rift on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

