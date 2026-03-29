Wicked Defense codes (March 2026) - Diamonds are a wicked witch's best friend

It's not easy being a has-been, is it? Let our Wicked Defense codes help you save the world to regain your lost honour once again...and again and again and again.

Wicked Defense is a new mobile strategy experience in which you play as a down-on-her-luck witch. Once a world-class hero, Wicked has been reduced to little more than a drunken echo of her former self. But with the world in peril, it’s time to dust off your trusty staff and get back to heroics.

Guided by your adorable feline familiar Nero, you’ll battle enemy forces, including giant spiders and bouncing demons, from behind the relative safety of the village walls.

You’ll earn new attack upgrades each round by slaughtering enough enemies and upgrading your staff and gear using magic stones. You’ll need to face foes prepared, as if they manage to destroy the village wall, it's game over.

Saving the world is exhausting work, even for a witch (as Nero points out, you’ll be sweating like you just drank spoiled milk after your first fight). But with the fate of the world hanging in the balance, you can’t afford to fail. Thankfully, developer Super Planet offers Wicked Defense codes that let you nab freebies like Diamonds to aid you on your journey.

Active Wicked Defense codes

JOINWICKED - Diamond x300

- Diamond x300 HELLODISCORD - Diamond x300

Expired

N/A

How to redeem your rewards

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Tap the menu button in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Tap the menu button in the upper-right corner of the screen. Step 3: Select Super Rewards from the drop-down menu.

Select Super Rewards from the drop-down menu. Step 4: You’ll get a success message on screen if the code works

You’ll get a success message on screen if the code works Step 5: Back on the main game screen, tap the envelope icon to open your mail

Back on the main game screen, tap the envelope icon to open your mail Step 6: Open the email titled Coupon Reward

Open the email titled Coupon Reward Step 7: Tap Claim to add the reward to your account.

Follow the step-by-step guide below:

To avoid any typos, it’s best to copy and paste the code directly from this page. Remember, most of these are case-sensitive. Simply bookmark this page and check back often to see if any new additions drop.

If you’re enjoying protecting your village from an onslaught of monsters, be sure to keep an eye out for our Wicked Defense Tips and Tricks list. Or if you enjoy getting free resources as much as we do, check out our list of The Cozy Florist codes and Skull Up codes.