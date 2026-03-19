Wicked Defense tips and hints

This is a defense game where the best defense is a good offense

You'll need to get perfect scores to unlock the next stages

Strategise with well-picked equipment and complementary spells

The job of a hero is never truly done, even when there's all that wonderful "peace" that you brought about by defeating the great evil with the chosen power, and so on, you know the drill. In Wicked Defense, the hero is a mature witch who has found herself unemployed after saving the world (or maybe just a town). Despite all the power that she possesses, she hasn't been able to find a usual 9-to-5 and just loiters around town, overlooked by the very people she saved. However, she becomes relevant once again when a giant dragon leading forces of evil shows up to undo all her hard work. So, it falls on you to help her make her last stand, and there are plenty of things to keep in mind.

Wicked Defense Gameplay

While some have called this game a tower defense of sorts, that is quite misleading. It is indeed a defense game, but even simpler than a typical tower defense. For starters, you don't have to worry about building towers strategically along multiple paths to pick off the advancing enemy groups. Instead, you have one wall with the witch standing behind it and casting spells while the enemies charge from the same direction. The "defense" element comes from trying to keep enemies from reaching and destroying the wall by increasing the witch's power in combat to give her new spells and upgrade them as you go. There's not much direct control that you have, which is a huge part of the challenge.