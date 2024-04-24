Whiteout Survival welcomes new heroes and quality-of-life improvements in latest update

Gatot, Hendrik, and Sonya join the fray

Look for the legendary Daybreak Island

Boost your Mythic Gear to Legendary Gear

Earn Daybreak Points by clearing Daily Missions

Century Games Pte. Ltd. has launched a chilling new update for Whiteout Survival, adding Gatot "the foreign valiant king" to the mobile strategy game. Neptune captain Hendrik as well as engineer Sonya will also be joining the fray to boost your Squad as you brave the frozen tundra.

In the latest update to Whiteout Survival, you can look forward to going on a hunt for the legendary Daybreak Island on a quest to restore the Tree of Life. The new Hero Gear Ascension feature lets you boost your Mythic Gear at Enhancement Level 100 to Legendary Gear, while the Daybreak Expedition event rewards you with Daybreak Points by clearing Daily Missions. These, in turn, can be used to unlock even more rewards, and you can access this at Furnace Lv. 7.

Meanwhile, rally management has been optimised to allow R4 and R5 members to expel allies’ squads. Additionally, the Mushroom-themed march skin - Mushroom Fairy (Permanent) will be available in the Skin Shop. This also comes with mail optimisation, improved chat features, quality-of-life improvements when it comes to pet skills, the Foundry Battle "Abstention" option, and more.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun of the latest update, you can do so by checking out Whiteout Survival on the App Store and on Google Play.

