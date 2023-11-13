Fire Crystals in Whiteout Survival - Where to find and how to use them

Century Games’ Whiteout Survival challenges players to build and maintain a city on the precipice of disaster in a freezing wilderness. Not unlike another survival city-builder, Frostpunk, although with a much lighter tone compared to that infamously grim example.

Naturally, being a city-builder you’ll find there are plenty of currencies and resources provided by the game. However, one recently introduced currency - Fire Crystals - dramatically change your late-game upgrade path. We’ll get into how you unlock and use these crystals, and where you can find and accrue them.

Fire Crystals - What they are and how to get them

In essence, Fire Crystals are a post-endgame resource for use by high-level players. A bit like prestige in other sorts of games such as shooters. You'll be able to recognise them on your hotbar by their distinctive red-crimson hue.

When your Furnace - the central building of your city that keeps your citizens…not freezing - reaches level thirty you won’t be able to level it normally any more. Instead, you’ll gain access to Fire Crystals, which allow you to upgrade your Furnace along five levels, from FC1 to FC5. You’ll also need to wait for the server you’ve currently been playing on to have been active for a certain amount of time before these crystals become available.

Acquiring Fire Crystals is easy, but not always cheap. You can gain them from Intel Station and claim them in a daily pack, however, these methods won’t grant you very many Crystals. The best way is to buy them from the store, but naturally, this means shelling out real money to do so for a variety of packs - but if you’re not shy about microtransactions this is the most efficient way to get a hold of them.

Fire Crystals can also be gained through special events, and if you’re not getting enough via daily deals or intel missions, it’s probably your best bet to wait and see whether or not they’ll be a featured reward during these events.

What else can they do?

You can’t take it with you

Fire Crystals can also be used for upgrading your troops and upgrading other buildings, not just your Furnace. It goes without saying that anything produced by Fire Crystal-enhanced buildings is going to be more powerful than vanilla. This goes double for Fire Crystal Troops which are much more powerful than the regular troops that you can field.However, do be aware of buyers’ regret when using Fire Crystals to upgrade your buildings and troops. Because while you can revert buildings that have been upgraded you’ll only be refunded half of the Fire Crystals which you spent in the first place.

For those players who are sticking with Whiteout Survival and are intrigued by a lighter but no less difficult take on the city-survival genre, Fire Crystals offer a way to keep playing past the endgame. If you’re interested in getting started with the game why not check the Whiteout Survival guide and other articles to get up to speed?

If you want to get ahead of other players you can also check out our article listing all the currently active Whiteout Survival gift codes, and the rewards you get from them!