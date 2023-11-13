Finest heroes to pick in Whiteout Survival

There is no greater adversary for the average human being than the natural elements. Even people who have grown up in the wilderness can have a tough time trying to predict what's going to happen and finding what they need to survive. Every type of climate and environment has its ups and downs while being brutal in its own way. Of course, the best chance that humans have at survival is by banding together and sharing their skills to help build a stable community. This is the premise behind Whiteout Survival, which is another exercise in the harshness of what seems to be a never-ending winter in the vast wildlands.

When you start Whiteout Survival, you'll learn how to build a settlement gathered around a forge that provides the main source of heat and power for everything you build. After getting settled, you'll quickly learn that the surrounding resources are limited. You'll also discover that others are wandering the wilds trying to survive, both friendly and hostile, as well as animals that have adapted to the cold. This means that you'll have to organise expeditions to chart out the surrounding lands so that you can bring back more resources and people to your settlement. The ones best built to lead expeditions and protect your community are Heroes, and these are among the best ones you can recruit.