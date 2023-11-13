Finest heroes to pick in Whiteout Survival
| Whiteout Survival
There is no greater adversary for the average human being than the natural elements. Even people who have grown up in the wilderness can have a tough time trying to predict what's going to happen and finding what they need to survive. Every type of climate and environment has its ups and downs while being brutal in its own way. Of course, the best chance that humans have at survival is by banding together and sharing their skills to help build a stable community. This is the premise behind Whiteout Survival, which is another exercise in the harshness of what seems to be a never-ending winter in the vast wildlands.
When you start Whiteout Survival, you'll learn how to build a settlement gathered around a forge that provides the main source of heat and power for everything you build. After getting settled, you'll quickly learn that the surrounding resources are limited. You'll also discover that others are wandering the wilds trying to survive, both friendly and hostile, as well as animals that have adapted to the cold. This means that you'll have to organise expeditions to chart out the surrounding lands so that you can bring back more resources and people to your settlement. The ones best built to lead expeditions and protect your community are Heroes, and these are among the best ones you can recruit.
1
Gwen
In the cold outdoors of Whiteout Survival, it becomes valuable to have any sort of aerial view of your surroundings. You'll eventually have towers that can send out recon teams, but Gwen has the power to soar with her equipment. This makes her an ideal hero for expeditions while also strengthening her combat power. She specializes in ranged attacks that include rifles, missiles, and explosives. This gives her a lot of coverage and allows her to hit multiple enemies for high damage. In terms of support, she can give her troops the ability to use grenades and highlight enemy vulnerabilities so that they take increased damage.
2
Ahmose
All the heroes are colorful and dynamic with Ahmose being large, quiet, and mysterious. This is because he carries a powerful crystal with him that he can use to benefit himself and his team. He's a prime defender with abilities that have the power to make him invulnerable and heal himself. He also has a large blade that can slice through multiple enemies and reduce their defence at the same time. By turning the crystal on his team, Ahmose can raise their attack power, improve their dodging, and give them the power to reduce enemy defence alongside him.
3
Mia
Even in the snowy wastelands, some people think that life is a game to be played - and Mia is one of those people. Her preferred tools of the trade are those of a fortuneteller such as tarot cards. As such, she's gained access to dark powers making her a diverse attacker with some solid supporting abilities. Her cards can inflict stun or damage reduction and she can curse enemies to take multiple hits over time. Mia also can tap into spiritual powers to heal her troops, give them good luck, and hit the enemies with bad luck.
4
Flint
When you're heading out into the cold, the first rule is to cover up, and Flint seems to have mastered that. He's a large lumbering figure hidden behind a metal mask and will use his armour to fight and defend. To make him more effective, Flint is equipped with the perfect tool to fight the cold: a flamethrower. This gives him a strong sweeping attack while the heat from his fire will raise his troops' attack speed and damage. He can also heal himself significantly after his health drops too low, as well as give his troops the power to set enemies on fire.
5
Natalia
Some of the survivors have been able to live in the cold wilderness quite well, with Natalia being a prime example. You could even call her a wild child, which resonates with animals such as her strong and fierce bear companion. Together, these two are among the strongest attackers around, with Natalia tearing through enemies with her whip and the bear smashing the ground to knock back and stun them. Her ability to commune with animals lets her use their strength to support her troops for multiple damage boosts and the possibility to stun.
6
Jasser
The cold has stretched far and wide, so you'll meet heroes from all walks of life such as the skilled wanderer Jasser. Even though his focus is on learning, Jasser has developed techniques to help him fight and survive. He's a talented marksman who prides himself on strong and precise shots with his rifle. He can hit several targets for high damage and even has bullets with AoE damage. By applying suppressive fire, Jasser can hurt enemies while lowering their attack speed. Lastly, his strategic knowledge can raise his troops' attack power and improve the speed of research in the city.
7
Jessie
When Jessie was told to "bundle up", she took that quite literally and found one of the biggest and puffiest coats out there. It protects her from the cold but doesn't slow her down in the slightest. To protect others, Jessie learned various engineering skills for both armour and weapons. By applying her talents to each, she can give herself increased defence and attack as she unleashes a spray of bullets against enemies. She can also upgrade her troops' equipment to provide the same bonuses.
8
Cloris
Not all heroes take up firearms, with those like Cloris preferring the traditional but still effective tools of hunting and gathering. She's one of the best archers you'll find, having grown to be an expert hunter. She's so quick with her arrows that she can unleash a rain of them on the field to pierce through enemy groups. For larger targets, Cloris can mark them to increase all the damage they receive from her and her troops. To better provide for your city, she passively increases how much meat it produces and how fast you gather it.
9
Charlie
An effective way to clear away the snow and make room for the city is to expand with explosives, and that's what Charlie does. He's a veteran demolition man who has survived a lot. He's equipped with explosives that give him natural AoE attacks due to shrapnel, and his grenades have the power to stun his enemies. Due to his background, Charlie knows about mining and can boost how much coal your city produces and how quickly you can gather coal.
There you go - the best heroes that you can pick in Whiteout Survival. To increase your chances of survival, you can use these Whiteout Survival codes to get a lot of interesting gifts!