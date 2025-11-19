Where Winds Meet racks up whopping two million players on PC and console ahead of mobile release

Wuxia!

Where Winds Meet, the wuxia-inspired RPG from NetEase, has drawn in two million players

That's ahead of its upcoming mobile release later this year

The fast-paced action of Where Winds Meet seems to have won over even the most cynical players

While it may be an atypical move for NetEase, it seems that their decision to bring Where Winds Meet to console and PC first has paid off. Even ahead of its highly anticipated mobile release, the wuxia-inspired martial arts RPG has racked up a whopping two million players!

Ironically for a free release that puts it in the top sellers list for Steam. It's even managed to win over the usually cynical PC player base with an 83% positive rating. And with Where Winds Meet now being in pre-registration for iOS and Android, I'd guess those numbers are only going to grow bigger.

Where Winds Meet takes you back to China during the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms periods. In a world full of different martial-arts sects you play as a long swordsman (or woman) trying to figure out the mysteries of their past and recover a stolen jade pendant.

Secret techniques

It may seem confusing that NetEase have seemingly prioritised console and PC over mobile for Where Winds Meet. But with its lavish graphics and gameplay I wouldn't be surprised if making it fit onto smartphone was still proving to be a struggle.

Having had a go on PC I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed Where Winds Meet. And while I don't think my aging Samsung would hold up well, if it's functionally the same when it comes to mobile I've no doubt that Where Winds Meet will meet with equal success when it hits iOS and Android.

