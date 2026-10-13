Where Winds Meet reveals new coastal region for you to explore with Qingzhou, coming soon

Where Winds Meet is expanding its landscape with a brand new coastal area

Qingzhou is set in the magnificent coastline region of eastern China

The update also comes packed with a new weapon and new sect with a very different take on battle

Where Winds Meet, Everstone Studios' and NetEase's hit Wuxia-themed ARPG, is set to expand with a brand-new region arriving October 15th! Set on the magnificent coastline of eastern China, Qingzhou comes packed with new martial arts to learn, bosses to encounter and lush renditions of the landscape.

Not only does this update take you to a region very different to the deserts, grasslands and forests we've seen previously, it also introduces an interesting new sect. The Inkbound Order think the pen is mightier than the sword, and you can prove your chops in intellectual sparring with the new Duel of Wits mode, a card-based PvP mode about chopping your opponent's ego down to size.

Oh I do love to be beside the seaside

Even if you don't gel with the gameplay of Where Winds Meet, I think you'd struggle to deny that Everstone Studios have done a fantastic job depicting ancient China in all its grandiose natural majesty. Which is to say, it looks pretty bloody nice. So even if you treat is as simply digital tourism, there's plenty to see and do.

And just like the natural majesty, Where Winds Meet is also introducing an equally elegant way of fighting. The Ribbon Drum style mixes in deadly use of a scarf, rhythmic movements and dance-like attacks to make you fight hard and look good while doing so.

Of course, that's barely scratching the surface of what's arriving in Where Winds Meet on October 15th. We've also got the introduction of three new world bosses, the isle of Penglai unlocking October 29th and a whole lot more. So be sure to check out our Where Winds Meet weapon tier list to get prepped and jump in!