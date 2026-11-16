Where Winds Meet challenges you with tough choices in its 1st anniversary update

Where Winds Meet, NetEase's hit martial-arts ARPG, is celebrating a year since launch

The new Hutuo region represents difficult new choices for your player character

Not to mention new bosses, minigames, storylines and even a fighting style!

Where Winds Meet and its sprawling Wuxia storyline have explored all manner of drama and action, and now you'll be faced with your toughest choices yet in their new update. As the 1st anniversary of Where Winds Meet arrives, alongside the Hutuo region, your adherence to Xia (the martial code of justice) is going to be tested like never before.

The Hutuo region itself represents a dramatically different place from the far west that's been explored in previous updates. This riverside region features its own campaign that pits you against the armoured general Xiao Han, as well as exploring the idea of what Xia's true meaning is in three new storylines delving into the effects of the ongoing conflict.

The winds they are a'changin'

But, of course, it wouldn't be a martial-arts game without the addition of an all-new fighting style to use! And the dual-spears style is as flashy as it sounds, not least because it was designed in collaboration with the legendary stunt coordinator Yuen Woo-ping, who also worked on the likes of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Even if you're avoiding making the hard choices on the battlefield, you'll still find plenty to do as part of Where Winds Meet's first anniversary update. That includes the two new world bosses, Bingshen and Yelu Abuli, as well as new minigames to play!

It's hard to imagine it's already been a year since Where Winds Meet launched. For NetEase Games, it's an important milestone, and probably the most prominent example of a Chinese culture-inspired mobile game on this scale in recent memory. So, I think you'll agree we'll all be interested to see where they go in year two.

In the meantime, if you're looking for other great games to play on mobile and simply don't know where to start, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far)?