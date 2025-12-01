Townsfolk opens up multiplayer with the introduction of the new 1v1 Conquest mode

To arms, townsfolk!

Townsfolk is breaking the peace with their new Conquest mode

Jump into 1v1 multiplayer campaigns to crush your foes

The introduction of troops and barracks sees the introduction of military action to Townsfolk

Townsfolk, Short Circuit Studios' calm 4X strategy, has previously seen you co-exist (mostly) in peace with your neighbours. However, alongside the introduction of multiplayer comes a new wave of conflict with the introduction of Townsfolk's 1v1 Conquest Mode!, offering radical changes to Townsfolk and how it plays.

As you might expect from the name, the big change here is the introduction of combat and conflict. Now you'll be able to build barracks, recruit troops and send them off to defend (or expand) your borders by force against other factions. It's a major change of pace from the (relative) peace previously enjoyed.

In either case, however, you'll be able to soon enjoy more multiplayer-focused expansions coming from Short Circuit Studios. For the moment, the first integration of the new Conflict mode will pit you against an in-game bot, but soon you'll be taking on your friends in classic 4X fashion.

Folk music

The move towards a more classic 4X strategy and conflict might not sit well with some players. But I'd personally think it was inevitable, and if anything, it shows the popularity of Townsfolk as a release. No doubt it'll draw in those who want to enjoy the 'exterminate' segment of the 4X formula, especially with its reach now expanding to PC.

Even if you're not at all fussed about commanding your troops and taking over the borderlands, however, you can still enjoy plenty of new additions in this update. Additional puzzles and blessings, as well as general fixes and improvements across Townsfolk, mean it's well worth checking on in this latest update.

