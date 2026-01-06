Where Winds Meet announces new major update that's arriving this weekend

Goosing around

Where Winds Meet sees its version 1.2 update arriving this weekend

Take on whole new campaign bosses and locations

Jump into lighthearted fun with the first Jianghu Martial Arts Games

With its flashy martial arts action, vast open world and undoubtedly gorgeous graphics, Where Winds Meet has been the latest in a string of NetEase multiplatform hits. And now, having finally arrived on mobile, Where Winds Meet is set to receive a major new update on January 9th!

Well, that's Friday night sorted for some of you. But what does this update actually include? Well, to start, we've got the final volume of Kaifeng arriving in version 1.2, which will pit you against a terrifying new Campaign Challenge Boss, Supreme Freedom. Be sure to check our Where Winds Meet code list to check for any available free boosts that might help in this fight.

This visceral, heartfelt battle is accompanied by the debut of a covert location called the Nine Mortal Ways camp, hidden beneath Kaifeng and populated by all manner of intriguing characters and activities. You'll also be able to jump into the new puzzle-cave of Mistveil Prison for even more challenges!

Everyone was kung-fu fighting

Not only that, but you'll be able to take on other players in massive kung-fu battles of your own as version 1.2 also sees the debut of Guild Battles. The preseason tournament will see you sign up for guilds in your specific region and take on six matches, as the developer gathers feedback to refine and fine-tune this new mechanic.

Finally, there's something more lighthearted arriving January 9th with the first Jianghu Martial Arts Games. Challenging you to make use of your martial skills to take on exciting and fun challenges that lean more into the wacky side of things, it's the perfect way to destress from the more challenging content in this new update.

