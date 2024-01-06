Welcome to My Home is a cosy crafting game from the makers of Cut the Rope: BLAST, now open for pre-orders

In case you missed it, Skywalk has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Welcome to My Home, letting players get first dibs on the cosy crafting game as soon as it's out. Expected to launch on January 18th, the charming sim lets you build your workshop, craft items, farm materials, and decorate your own space to live the ultimate idyllic life.

As the title suggests, Welcome to My Home offers plenty of homey vibes as you decorate your home and socialise with friends both in real life and with NPCs. The gameplay takes pride in being all kinds of relaxing, with a wide variety of aesthetics you can tinker around with from magical forests to cosy cottages. You can also personalise your avatar with more than 200 types of outfits that suit your tastes best.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're keen on exploring more similar adventures on your mobile device, why not take a look at our list of the top 8 mobile games like Stardew Valley to get your fill?

You can visit your friends' workshops and take part in different events to ramp up the social aspect of the game. You can even trade in-game goodies at the marketplace, as well as nurture different virtual pets that will accompany you throughout your journey.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can soon do so by downloading Welcome to My Home on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, and it's now open for pre-orders. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.