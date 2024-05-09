Upjers celebrates Mothers Day with multiple in-game events

Collect fabric art decorations like giraffe quilts and flower teddies

Mobile game developer Upjers is celebrating Mother's Day across its various simulation games with a series of in-game events. Titles including Zoo 2: Animal Park, Dinosaur Park Primeval Zoo and My Free Zoo are currently hosting events in the spirit of Mother's Day.

For its part, Zoo 2: Animal Park is celebrating moms everywhere with its fabric art event decorations. Patchwork sheep, giraffe quilts and flower teddies are just some of the special decorations you can claim during the event.

Upon setting up a fabric art decoration, you’ll receive crowns which you can exchange for event-exclusive rewards. Further, the event, which runs through May 15th, also introduces two new animals, the white alpaca and the Mountain Nyala.

Dinosaur Park Primeval Zoo is also celebrating Mother's Day with fabric art. You'll collect flowers to create decorations like a patchwork mammoth or plush brontosaurus. Participate in the event for a chance to nab a green and yellow Megaraptor.

Now through May 15th, you can travel to Candyland in My Free Zoo, where you transform your zoo into a candy wonderland. Each candy-themed decoration has an assigned flower value. At the end of the event, the flower value of all your decorations will be added up and you’ll receive your reward. Reach the highest level of the event to receive two Trumpeter Swans.

Finally, My Little Farmies is celebrating the holiday with sweet treats, now through May 14th. During the event, you can make special dishes like spaghetti ice cream, iced coffee and a fruit sundae. You’ll gain access to decorations such as an ice cream tree, gingerbread man and cupcake table. If you’re lucky you’ll even unlock the event's grand prize - a brand-new ice cream parlor production building.

