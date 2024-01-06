News

Methods: Detective Competition is a mystery-slash-visual novel from Erabit Studios, coming to mobile on January 22nd

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Methods: Detective Competition

Erabit Studios has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Methods: Detective Competition, letting players get first dibs on the mystery-driven visual novel as soon as it's out. Expected to launch on January 22nd, the first chapter in the Methods Visual Novel series tasks you with solving a wide variety of crimes using multiple-choice questions in competition among a hundred detectives.

As the title suggests, Methods: Detective Competition takes place within a contest where a hundred detectives have to fight to solve crimes committed by the smartest criminal masterminds in the world. Whoever wins the competition will bag a million dollars, but on the flip side, if a criminal wins instead, they'll get parole no matter the crime committed.

There are more than 25 interactive crime scenes to tinker around with, along with an original soundtrack and plenty of quirky storylines to uncover across 20 chapters. All these are presented with unique visual styles and artworks.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? Why not take a look at our list of the best detective games on Android? Personally, I had a lot of fun playing with one of Erabit Studios' other titles called Indies Lies, so I think it's safe to say that this new one will also deliver.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can soon do so by downloading Methods: Detective Competition on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $2.99 or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the studio, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

