DECIMATED lets you test your survival skills in an epic blockchain-based post-apocalyptic world

Fracture Labs has announced that DECIMATED, the studio's blockchain-based sandbox survival game, is now listed on the Epic Games Store. The ambitious RPG will feature third-person PvP and PvE combat set within an epic-sized dystopian wasteland, with plenty of hidden treasures to discover and dangers lurking around every corner.

In DECIMATED, you can look forward to carving your own path to survival in a world populated by cyborg cops, mutated creatures, and other elements of chaos amidst the unrelenting forces of nature. You'll also have to battle against other rival players in this dog-eat-dog world.

Backed by 46 investors with an Epic Mega Grant, the game is aleady gathering a huge community ahead of its planned alpha test later this year, with 60,000 followers on Twitter/X and over 23,000 members on Discord.

Aside from the appeal of its revolutionary gameplay, a significant reason for its growing support amongst the blockchain community is Fracture Labs' support for the technology and burgeoning blockchain economy, as demonstrated by DECIMATED's recent announcement that it would offically sponsor Token2049 Dubai.

The development team has also won further laudits for announcing that DECIMATED will be incorporating the DIO token via the Solana Blockchain, which will allow for every in-game decision to have a real-world economic consequence on the Solana Blockchain. A further divident of the DIO token is the promise of interoperability across future Fracture Labs titles as well.

If all that sounds appealing to you, you can check out DECIMATED's official website, or join the community of followers on Twitter/X to stay updated on all the latest developments.