WB All-Star Mayhem is a new multiverse mashup RPG from Kabam featuring Warner Bros. icons

WB All-Star Mayhem sees Kabam tackling their own take on the crossover format

Brain of Animaniacs fame is intent on taking over the entire multiverse

And it's up to you and your team of iconic characters from shows like Steven Universe to stop him

Nowadays, crossovers are all the rage, be it in movies, comic books or television. And gaming is no different! Now, Kabam are set to tackle the back catalogue of one of entertainment's biggest companies, as WB All-Star Mayhem has been announced for iOS and Android!

Set to start limited regional testing this month, WB All-Star Mayhem is a mobile RPG that sees the likes of everything from Adventure Time, Steven Universe, Samurai Jack and Scooby-Doo! cross over, as Animaniac's megalomaniacal mouse Brain gets his hands on a universal remote, with the intention of taking over each universe in turn unless someone puts a stop to him!

Multiversus the forces of Brain

If this all sounds a bit familiar, I don't blame you. Because I can't be the only one whose mind was instantly cast back to the announcement of Multiversus, the Smash Bros-like fighter that pitted many Warner Bros properties ranging from the Looney Tunes, to DC superheroes and even horror icons such as Jason Voorhees against one another.

Of course, we all know how that turned out, with Multiversus eventually pulled from storefronts only a couple of years after launch and the studio behind it shuttered. But while Multiversus attempted to take on a genre that other studios, such as Riot Games and their ill-fated 2XKO have found is no mean feat to break into, Kabam seem to be taking a safer route.

Kabam are, of course, the team behind Marvel: Contest of Champions, a popular long-running mobile fighting game based on Marvel's superhero roster. So they've got the experience, if nothing else, to give WB All-Star Mayhem a shot at success. Will it see the same fate as Multiversus? Only time will tell.

But if you want to play something new and exciting right now, why not take a gander at some of our lists? We've got our latest pick of the five new mobile games to try this week that we think are worth a go!