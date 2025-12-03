Way of the Hunter - Wild Europe offers up pre-registration for trekking and tracking across the Continent

Get your walking boots on

Way of the Hunter - Wild Europe brings the simulation action to the Continent

Trek through realistic biomes in Transylvania

Hunt down real-world species with realistic simulation of ballistics and environment

Way of the Hunter has been one of the more interesting releases for mobile. The 'real hunting' genre is already one that's a little bit niche, but this full-fledged simulation that let you explore the Pacific Northwest was a standout. So it's no surprise we're about to see the arrival of Way of the Hunter - Wild Europe as it hits pre-registration!

As you might expect by the name, Way of the Hunter - Wild Europe takes the open-world stalking (in the traditional sense of hunting animals) experience of Wild America and instead takes you to the Continent. The chosen region? None other than the soaring mountains of Transylvania when it debuts in 2026.

Don't worry, you won't have to avoid Dracula as you make your way through mountains, forests, grasslands and every conceivable biome of this region. All while tracking real-world species such as the wild boar and brown bear, allowing you to enjoy the thrill of the hunt without hurting a real animal.

Be vewy vewy quiet-

Way of the Hunter also offers the same tracking mechanics as the original, letting you trace prey by their blood and make use of your Hunter Sense to get close. Not only that, but realistic ballistics simulation means you'll need a keen eye to line up the perfect shot.

Add to that fully licensed firearms for that authentic feeling, and an entirely redesigned UI to let you make your way through a realistically modelled world as you experience everything about the great outdoors from the comfort of your home (except maybe the weather).

