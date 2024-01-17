Watcher of Realms launches Festival of Luminance Event with limited-time goodies in latest update

In case you missed it, Moonton has announced a festive new update for Watcher of Realms, letting players join in on plenty of New Year celebrations from now until February 1st. In particular, you can look forward to the limited-time Festival of Luminance Event where Diamonds and other goodies will be up for grabs.

In the latest update for Watcher of Realms, you can score lord hero Valdov from The Chaos Dominion, as well as get your hands on a limited avatar and other exclusive items. The Shard Summon will be available beginning January 19th and will run until February 4th - here, the shards you collect can be used to redeem Valdov.

Are you curious about the best character you should aim for to make the most of your squad? Why not take a look at our Watcher of Realms tier list to see which ones to add to your team?

Additionally, the Odyssey of Dreams event lets you complete new battles to get Diamond x50 as a reward. Plus, the new Luminance Shop will let you redeem Legendary Skill Crystals, Ancient Summoning Crystals and more after collecting enough Lustrous Sparklers. To top it all off, the Luminance Sign-in event simply tasks you with checking into the game for 7 days during the event to win even more rewards.

If you're keen on giving the update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Watcher of Realms on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.